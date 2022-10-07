National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $32,269.05 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $189,183,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

National Research Price Performance

NRC opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 128.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.