National Bankshares Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.67.

Boralex Price Performance

BLX stock traded down C$1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,946. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.94.

Insider Activity at Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

