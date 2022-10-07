Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

