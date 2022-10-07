Mozik Price Tops $0.0271 on Exchanges (MOZ)

Mozik (MOZ) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Mozik coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mozik has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Mozik has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $45,327.00 worth of Mozik was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mozik Coin Profile

Mozik was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Mozik’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mozik’s official Twitter account is @MozikMoz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mozik is https://reddit.com/r/Mozik. The official website for Mozik is www.mozik.cc.

Buying and Selling Mozik

According to CryptoCompare, “Mozik is a decentralized music NFT platform designed to improve the music economy ecosystem. In the Mozik economic system, the platform token MOS (Mozik Stable Token) is an important carrier and tool in the economic activities of the platform.”

