Moss Carbon Credit Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.00 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Moss Carbon Credit token can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00012620 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit launched on September 28th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,851,014 tokens. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @mco2token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. The official message board for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth/en/blog-en.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moss Carbon Credit has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Moss Carbon Credit is 2.51740299 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $104,703.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://moss.earth/.”

