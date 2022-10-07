Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

