Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

