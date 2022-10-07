Morgan Stanley Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 369.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.