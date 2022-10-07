Moonpot Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Moonpot token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.15 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonpot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonpot Token Profile

Moonpot’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,835 tokens. The official message board for Moonpot is moonpot.com/alpha. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @moonpotdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot (POTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonpot has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonpot is 0.13535711 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,734.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://play.moonpot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.