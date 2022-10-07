Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $263.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $254.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

