Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TAP. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

