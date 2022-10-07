Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Moderna by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,048 shares of company stock valued at $90,584,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

