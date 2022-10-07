Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 494,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 474,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,061,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 180,761 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

