Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $208.70 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 5.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $208,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.86 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.