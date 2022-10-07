Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 410,265 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Mplx worth $125,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $23,680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 24.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 433,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 1,389,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,512. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

