Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 184,902 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Netflix worth $116,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $15.27 on Friday, hitting $224.75. 9,747,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

