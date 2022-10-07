MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,626.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00268135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00139120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00735777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.44 or 0.00593301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00245541 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The Reddit community for MintMe.com Coin is https://reddit.com/r/mintmecom/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin/news. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate MINTME through the process of mining. MintMe.com Coin has a current supply of 535,590,145.672781 with 185,590,144.337203 in circulation. The last known price of MintMe.com Coin is 0.04868758 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $145,708.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mintme.com/coin/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

