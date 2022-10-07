Minionverse (MIVRS) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Minionverse (MIVRS) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Minionverse has traded down 79.6% against the U.S. dollar. Minionverse has a market capitalization of $18,634.55 and $12,114.00 worth of Minionverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minionverse token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Minionverse

Minionverse’s launch date was August 24th, 2022. Minionverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,008,934 tokens. Minionverse’s official website is minionverse.io. The official message board for Minionverse is minionverse.medium.com. Minionverse’s official Twitter account is @minionversegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minionverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minionverse (MIVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minionverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minionverse is 0.00465378 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minionverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minionverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minionverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minionverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

