MinerJoe (GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.24

MinerJoe (GOLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, MinerJoe has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. MinerJoe has a market capitalization of $57.24 and $20,126.00 worth of MinerJoe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinerJoe token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

MinerJoe Profile

MinerJoe launched on January 21st, 2022. MinerJoe’s total supply is 10,389 tokens. The official message board for MinerJoe is minerjoenft.medium.com. The official website for MinerJoe is minerjoe.com. MinerJoe’s official Twitter account is @minerjoenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinerJoe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinerJoe (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. MinerJoe has a current supply of 10,389 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinerJoe is 0.00609253 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,574.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minerjoe.com.”

