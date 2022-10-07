Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $364,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Movado Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

