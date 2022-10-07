Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 84,310 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,509.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

