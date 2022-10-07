Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 27,274 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $20.40 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.