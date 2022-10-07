Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 323 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $268.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $266.96 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

