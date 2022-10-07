Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $443,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.