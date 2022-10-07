Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $328,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 112.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

