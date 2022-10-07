Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $6,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

