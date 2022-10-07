Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

