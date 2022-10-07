Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

