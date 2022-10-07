Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

BCE Trading Down 3.7 %

BCE opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

