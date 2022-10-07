Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Shares Down 1.7%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.41. 51,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 54,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
