Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $75,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

