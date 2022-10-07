Metakillers Hits 1-Day Volume of $62,510.00 (KILL)

Metakillers (KILL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Metakillers has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metakillers has a total market capitalization of $54,040.35 and approximately $62,510.00 worth of Metakillers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metakillers token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About Metakillers

Metakillers’ launch date was May 27th, 2022. Metakillers’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. Metakillers’ official website is metakillers.io. The official message board for Metakillers is metakillers.medium.com. The Reddit community for Metakillers is https://reddit.com/r/metakillers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metakillers’ official Twitter account is @metakillers.

Metakillers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metakillers (KILL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metakillers has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metakillers is 0.00000135 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metakillers.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metakillers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metakillers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metakillers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

