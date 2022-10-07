Meta Ruffy (MR) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Meta Ruffy (MR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Meta Ruffy has a total market capitalization of $75,895.32 and $26,610.00 worth of Meta Ruffy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Ruffy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meta Ruffy has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

Meta Ruffy Profile

Meta Ruffy launched on February 6th, 2022. Meta Ruffy’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,341,241,936 tokens. Meta Ruffy’s official website is metaruffy.io. The Reddit community for Meta Ruffy is https://reddit.com/r/metaruffyworld/. Meta Ruffy’s official Twitter account is @meta_ruffy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meta Ruffy

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Ruffy (MR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Ruffy has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Ruffy is 0.00000104 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $24,050.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaruffy.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Ruffy directly using US dollars.

