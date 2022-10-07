Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.43. 3,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.