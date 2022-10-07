MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a total market cap of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MegaCryptoPolis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MegaCryptoPolis Profile

MegaCryptoPolis’ launch date was September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MegaCryptoPolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MegaCryptoPolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.