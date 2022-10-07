Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,320. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

