MCity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,465.00 (MCT)

MCity (MCT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MCity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MCity has a total market capitalization of $19,410.46 and approximately $12,465.00 worth of MCity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MCity has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

MCity Token Profile

MCity launched on July 17th, 2022. MCity’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. MCity’s official Twitter account is @mcity_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MCity is mcity.net.

MCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MCity (MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCity has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCity is 0.00048534 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcity.net/.”

