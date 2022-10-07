McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

