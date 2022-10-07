McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. 73,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.