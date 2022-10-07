McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

