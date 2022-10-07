Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Materialise Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.82 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Materialise by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

