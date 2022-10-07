Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
Materialise Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.77.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.82 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
