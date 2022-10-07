Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Target by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. 191,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.64. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

