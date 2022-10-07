Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.21. 139,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

