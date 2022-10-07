Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.
Shares of BLK traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,799. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
