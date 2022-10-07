Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,799. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

