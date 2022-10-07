MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

MCFT stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

