Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 6.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $531,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.16. 83,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.