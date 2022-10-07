Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 724,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $299.23 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.52.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.