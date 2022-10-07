Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

