Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 7.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.32. 284,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,404,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -170.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $18,145,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.