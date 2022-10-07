Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.04

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 124392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

